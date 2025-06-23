DC man accused of ripping around National Mall in SUV says it was ‘just a joke’

A D.C. man accused of doing doughnuts and driving recklessly on the National Mall on Saturday told police it was "just a joke," and he's facing charges of fleeing law enforcement and reckless driving.

A judge ordered Curtis Lear, 30, to be held without bond after he appeared at the D.C. Superior Court Monday.

Police received a report of a vehicle driving erratically near the Capitol Building around 9 p.m. Saturday. Lear told a U.S. Capitol Police officer that driving on the sidewalk was “just a joke.” That’s when he sped away and headed toward Independence Avenue.

Court documents allege Lear drove at high speeds through the dirt walkway and grounds of the National Mall in a black Jeep SUV, weaving through the bustling area and narrowly avoiding pedestrians. No one was injured.

Videos of the incident showed Lear zigzagging around the grass of the National Mall and dodging walking visitors, who can be heard screaming.

Witnesses saw Lear stop his vehicle and make the hand motion of a “finger gun,” while yelling at pedestrians, court documents said. He also got out of his vehicle at one point and yelled threats at pedestrians.

Police eventually lost sight of the vehicle, but were able to track down Lear and his vehicle by using its license plate information about 40 minutes later. He was traced to an apartment complex in Southeast D.C., where police arrested him on Sunday for “failing to use his turn signal.”

Court documents say Lear was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

He’s been charged with fleeing law enforcement, disorderly conduct and aggravated reckless driving, among others.

He is scheduled to be back in court on June 26.

