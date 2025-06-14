DC health officials confirm case of measles

A case of measles has been confirmed in an international traveler who recently arrived in D.C. and went through Dulles International Airport.

The D.C. Health Department is notifying people who were in the following locations who may have been exposed on the following dates and times:

Dulles, Concourse A, on transportation to the International Arrivals Building, and in the baggage claim area between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 8.

Silver Line train from Dulles Airport Station, transferring at Metro Center Station to the Red line toward Shady Grove Station on June 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Russian School of Mathematics, located at 8401 Connecticut Ave. in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on June 8 from 3 to 6 p.m.

L8 Metrobus southbound to Friendship Heights on June 8 from 5 to 7 p.m.

H4 Metrobus Westbound to Tenleytown on June 12 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

MedStar Health Pediatrics in Tenleytown at 4200 Wisconsin Ave. NW in D.C. on June 12 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

In May, a second case of measles was confirmed in Virginia after the first measles case was confirmed in the state in April.

Measles is defined as “a highly contagious viral respiratory disease that spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes,” DC Health said.

Check the city’s health department website for more information on how to protect yourself from this virus.

Nationwide, there have been close to 1,200 confirmed measles cases this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With the rise in measles cases, the CDC is urging all people traveling internationally to be fully vaccinated against the disease.

