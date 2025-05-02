2nd case of measles confirmed in Virginia

A second case of measles has been confirmed in Virginia this year, health officials said on Friday.

A second case of measles has been confirmed in Virginia this year, health officials said on Friday.

The Virginia Department of Health said it was a teenager from the northwest region of the state who had recently traveled outside the U.S.

Health officials released the following locations and times of when and where the teen could have exposed others:

Charlottesville Albemarle Airport between 2:15 and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Play it Again Sports store on 1885 Seminole Trail in Charlottesville between 2:40 and 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Goodwill Store and Donation Center on 440 Gander Drive in Charlottesville between 3:10 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The UVA Health Primary Care Riverside clinic on 2335 Seminole Lane, Suite 200 in Charlottesville, from 2 to 7:10 p.m. on Thursday.

The UVA Health University Medical Center Emergency Department on 1215 Lee Street in Charlottesville between midnight and 6 a.m. on Friday.

In April, the first measles case was reported in Virginia — a child under 4 years old who possibly exposed other people in clinics in Fredericksburg and Woodbridge.

The Virginia Department of Health said, “measles is a highly contagious illness that can spread easily through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.”

You should contact your health care provider immediately if you have symptoms of measles.

For more information about how to protect yourself from this disease, go to the state’s health department website.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that there are 1,046 confirmed measles cases, up 22 from last week.

Texas, where the nation’s biggest outbreak raged during the late winter and spring, confirmed only 10 more cases this past week for a total of 728.

There are three other major outbreaks in North America. One in Ontario, Canada, has resulted in 1,795 cases from mid-October through May 20, an increase of 173 cases in a week. Another in Alberta, Canada, has sickened 538 as of Thursday. And the Mexican state of Chihuahua had 1,578 measles cases and three deaths as of Friday, according to data from the state health ministry.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.