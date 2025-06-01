US Marshals shoot person near DC convention center

A person is in the hospital Thursday morning after a deputy U.S. Marshals shot him in response to what the service said was a "perceived threat."

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at the corner of 7th and L streets Northwest, near Walter E. Washington Convention Center, U.S. Marshal Robert Dixon said during a news conference.

“We do not know all the specifics as it relates to what predicated the encounter, but we do know that the United States Marshal perceived a threat during which gunfire was exchanged,” Dixon said.

In a statement, a U.S. Marshals Service spokesman said the deputy U.S. Marshal was from the D.C. Superior Court and “fired his weapon in response to a perceived threat.”

Law enforcement didn’t offer details about what moments led up to the shooting.

Police haven’t identified the male who was wounded or determined his age.

“The civilian that was struck by the fire has been taken to the local hospital, where he is currently in surgery,” Dixon said.

The officer who fired his weapon is a senior U.S. deputy and Dixon said he’s in “good shape.”

“When something like this happens, it’s not a good thing for anyone, so my sympathies go out to everyone involved,” Dixon said.

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said her department will investigate the shooting.

“This is a very preliminary investigation,” Smith said. “We’re in the very early stages.”

A map of where police said the shooting happened is below.

