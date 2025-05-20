‘Unacceptable’: Man killed in shooting near elementary school’s track meet in DC

Officers are searching for three suspects who police said hopped out of a vehicle and fired at a man walking along a sidewalk near the track at Spingarn High School in Northeast D.C.

A man is dead after he was shot Tuesday as an elementary school track meet was underway at a vacant high school in Northeast D.C., police said.

Officers are searching for three suspects who police said hopped out of a vehicle and fired at a man walking along a sidewalk near the school’s track in the 800 block of 26th Street NE.

“No child should ever have to experience what was experienced today,” D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said.

The suspects took off after the shooting, which happened just before 2 p.m., Smith said. The vehicle police believe the suspects used was found in the Fort Lincoln area, and it was on fire.

Police haven’t identified the man who died at the scene, Smith said during a 4 p.m. news conference.

The elementary school was holding a track meet at Spingarn High School, which has been closed for more than a decade.

“During an elementary school track meet individuals opened fire, putting the lives of our children at risk, and any use of a firearm in our community, especially near our schools, around our children, is unacceptable,” Smith said.

It’s unclear whether the suspects fired in the direction of the school when they shot and killed the man.

There are several schools nearby, including Two Rivers Public Charter School and Phelps High School. A D.C. schools spokesperson said all public school students are safe and accounted for.

“We are continuing to work very closely with our DCPS schools and charter schools to reunite our kids who are still in some of the classrooms with their parents and with their families,” Smith said.

Smith said law enforcement is reviewing footage of the shooting and working to find the suspects.

“I’m a track athlete. I like to be out in public and I like to be able to recreate, and we want our children to be able to do that in safe spaces,” Smith said. “We’re going to do everything we can to find out who these individuals are, and we’re going to hold them accountable.”

Smith said anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 202-727-9099 or text at 50411.

