FBI Director Kash Patel says the agency is leaving its DC HQ

The FBI Headquarters is leaving the J. Edgar Hoover Building on Pennsylvania Avenue in D.C., according to the bureau's director, Kash Patel.

Patel, who made the announcement in a short clip Friday on Fox’s Mornings with Maria, called the building “unsafe for our workforce.”

The move would transfer 1,500 employees to various locations across the country.

“The FBI has 38,000 when we’re fully manned, which we’re not. In the national capital region, in the 50-mile radius around Washington, D.C., there were 11,000 FBI employees. That’s like a third of the workforce. A third of the crime doesn’t happen here, so we’re taking 1,500 of those folks and moving them out,” Patel told Fox.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen said that there’s some confusion around moving those employees.

“Over 900 of those are vacant positions, where they’re going to be moving those positions to other offices around the country, including, for example, 40 additional FBI officers in Baltimore. So, that is not an issue. These are vacant positions. With respect to the other maybe 500, that will require Congressional notification and ultimately Congress, if we’re together, can decide to approve or not approve,” Van Hollen said.

Patel didn’t say where the new headquarters may be located.

The FBI announced in November a move to Greenbelt, Maryland, after a 15-year debate, but President Donald Trump said earlier this year that he planned to halt that relocation.

“They need a new headquarters. Greenbelt has already been selected, we’re the fastest track to get something done, we’ve got a site that’s ready to go, we’ve got funding set aside to do it. I agree with him about getting out of the D.C. location. Come out here, we can make it happen faster than any place else in the country,” said Rep. Glenn Ivey, a Democrat representing Maryland’s 4th District, which includes Greenbelt.

While Ivey said it seems like a no-brainer, it’s hard to predict the administration’s next move.

“It’s hard to be confident with anything with the Trump administration, because you never know what they’re going to do. But, this is an easy one from a standpoint of following the law and taking the path of least resistance. It’s already been laid out after 15 years of work to get this done,” Ivey said.

The FBI told WTOP they have no additional comments on the matter.