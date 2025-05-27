‘It’s family, it’s culture’: DC Black Pride celebrates 34 years

Thousands of people are in the nation’s capital for D.C. Black Pride, an event that dates back more than 30 years.

World Pride is underway in D.C. until June 8, but this past weekend was dedicated to old school pride and an event that dates back more than 30 years.

Thousands of people are in the nation’s capital this Memorial Day weekend for D.C. Black Pride, produced by the Center for Black Equity, a Capital Pride Alliance partner.

The yearly event has grown a lot since the 1991 inaugural celebration at Banneker Field by Howard University. The theme was “let’s all come together,” and it was not only a celebration but also raised awareness about HIV/AIDS.

Kenya Hutton, president and CEO of the Center for Black Equity, told WTOP they have been working on this year’s event for a year.

“We are already planning next year,” Hutton said.

For people who have not attended any Pride events, Hutton described them as being among family.

“It’s family, it’s culture,” Hutton said. “If you come from a part of the country where you’re not around Black queer culture, you can come here and walk away with an auntie, an uncle, a best friend. You are going to realize you are connected to something bigger than yourself.”

People from around the world are visiting for D.C. Black Pride, and so are D.C.-area residents like Dr. Ashley Elliott.

The native Washingtonian told WTOP that D.C. Black Pride is a revolutionary event.

“Especially being a Black girl who grew up in D.C., I remember when there was no ‘D.C. Black Pride’,” Elliott said.

Elliott believes it’s important in this political climate to attend D.C. Black Pride and celebrate “to show that we are still showing up and unapologetically being us.”

