What’s the dating scene like in DC?

Netflix’s new season of "Love is Blind" premieres Wednesday night, and this season, all the singles are in D.C., trying to find the love of their life.

This begged the question of whether the District is the nation’s capital of love.

For those who have not seen the show, “Love is Blind” is touted as a “global dating experiment” that aims to bring soulmates together sight unseen, according to Netflix. The show is hosted by real-life couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

The D.C. cast consists of military veterans, scientists, a lawyer and a journalist, among others.

