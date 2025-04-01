Trayon White on DC special election: ‘Once I get on the ballot, it’s gonna be a problem for everyone’

Less than two months after the D.C. Council expelled him, Trayon White made it official: he is running for reelection.

In an exclusive interview with WTOP, White said he had filed the paperwork on Monday to be on the July special election ballot.

“Everywhere I go, people keep saying, ‘We need you here.’ You know, ‘There’s no one to protect us. No one’s gonna fight for us like you,'” White said. “I have unfinished business.”

White was arrested by the FBI in August on bribery charges after investigators alleged he accepted over $150,000 in kickbacks for influence over city contracts regarding violence intervention services. The alleged transaction was caught on video.

The topic of White’s reelection bid is a popular topic in Ward 8. WTOP spoke to some of White’s former constituents at The Shops at Park Village in Southeast D.C.

Some, like D.C. resident Vicky Lewis, are thrilled about potentially having White back on the council.

“He was a good Ward 8 council member,” Lewis said.

Another person pulling for White is Jay, who spoke to WTOP from inside his car.

“He got the streets cleaned up, drugs off the street, he did a good job,” he said.

Someone who will not be casting their ballot for White is a woman who gave WTOP her last name — Huffines.

“I really didn’t care for him anyway, he’s too sneaky,” Huffines said. “I believe he took the bribe.”

Lewis pointed out White has not been convicted.

“It was alleged, never proven. We have a president that’s a convicted felon, that was proven,” Lewis said.

When WTOP asked if there was an update on the status of his case, White replied with “no comment.”

“It feels like the media is always portraying me as guilty and I haven’t been to court yet,” he said. “I’m walking in my innocence.”

One place White has visited during his tenure in office has been local public schools.

Jayden, 23, told WTOP that he remembers White stopping by his elementary school many times over the years, which proved to him that White cares about the future generations of Ward 8.

“It’s not like he’s an outsider coming here. He is from here,” Jayden said.

When asked if he would be bothered if the bribery were proven true, Jayden replied, “We make a mistake, we don’t want to be judged for that one mistake for the rest of our lives.”

WTOP asked if he had a message to those that believe the charges against him.

“Well, people got a right to say what they want to say. It’s a democracy and it’s America,” White said. “People can come to the polls and voice their opinion at the polls.”

“But, I can tell you right now — Trayon White, once I get on the ballot, it’s gonna become a problem for everyone who’s running,” he said.

White said his campaign would be grassroots. He plans on hitting the ground running, knocking on doors, walking the streets, and going to cookouts.

“I just be me and just show up for people every day. So it has worked for me for over a decade. So I’m just going to continue doing what I do,” said White.

WTOP asked White if he had a message for his supporters.

“First, I want to say thank you,” White said. The 40 year old added he appreciates that people think it’s worthwhile for him to be their council member.

“I honor that and so I want to make sure that I keep that going and continue to serve,” White said.

