DC residents celebrate opening of new LGBTQ+ center as Kennedy Center axes WorldPride events

While many celebrate the grand opening of a new LGBTQ+ community center in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood, there’s a mix of feelings as the Kennedy Center recently canceled a week’s worth of WorldPride events.

WorldPride, which is set to begin in May, is hosted in D.C. every two years. With events scheduled throughout the nation’s capital, some — like the “Tapestry of Pride” festivities — were expected to be held at the Kennedy Center.

“Regardless of what’s happening in local, national, geopolitical climates, we’re always going to be here for our community and we’re always going to be here to provide services,” said Eddie Mansius, a board member at D.C.’s LGBTQ+ Community Center.

Speaking to the Kennedy Center’s cancellation of “Tapestry of Pride” events, Donald Burch III said,” it’s sad to me.”

Burch said even with the larger LGBTQ+ community center opening — a happy event — he thought the country was in a different place.

“Even having the center and having the community, it’s still feeling like there’s a fight — that we have to fight and we have to continue to work and that we’re still struggling to survive. I, for one, naively thought maybe we were passed that,” Burch said.

Dee Tum-Monge told WTOP the situation was “unfortunate.”

While they were celebrating the new community center, Tum-Monge pointed out that “there’s frustration in the community” at what unfolded with the Kennedy Center.

Other WorldPride events were switched from the Kennedy Center to other locations.

“We shouldn’t let it stop us in any way in continuing to host events elsewhere,” said Alex Fantasia, a community organizer with DMV Queers.

Mansius said challenges are nothing new for the LGBTQ+ community.

“We’ve always had hurdles that come up that seem unsurmountable [sic], seem like it’s the end of the road. But it never is because we’re such a strong community,” Mansius said.

