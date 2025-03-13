‘Vote no’: Kids on Capitol Hill have a message for Senators on the budget resolution

Several hundred D.C. school kids, parents and other supporters showed up on Capitol Hill, urging Senators to vote no on the continuing budget resolution passed by the House.

If the resolution passes as is, D.C. stands to lose about $1.3 billion in funding — affecting schools and many other city services. The younger kids who showed up broke out crayons and markers and poster board at the Hart Senate Office Building, making signs saying things such as “Be a Hero for our Kids,” “Hands off D.C.” and “Vote No.”

Others, including 11-year-old Asher, went door-to-door, handing out 10-point letters with facts about how passing the continuing resolution would negatively impact D.C.

D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto previously told WTOP the continuing resolution requires a rollback of spending to 2024 levels. That would mean a cut of 16% of the remaining budget, meaning “we would have to have furloughs and layoffs,” Pinto said.

Those layoffs would impact public safety and education.

Asher was stopping at Senate offices urging Senators to listen.

“Schools are like the future of the country, and if they don’t have good resources then the future is cooked.”

Sixth grader Ian Lee voiced similar concerns.

“I’m also concerned about our schools getting those cuts, less resources for learning.”

Parent Andi Fristedt said she wanted to make her voice heard, since D.C. does not have the same representation in Congress as the rest of the country.

“We really want to make sure that our kids are protected and have the same resources for their education that people across the country have.”

There was a tense moment when a group of the kids and parents started chanting, which is not allowed inside the Hart Senate Office Building. They were told by security it was their first strike, and if they got two more, they would start arresting people.

No one was arrested.

The Senate has until Friday to act on the continuing budget resolution. If it doesn’t, that would result in a government shutdown.

