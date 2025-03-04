Road closures surround the US Capitol on Tuesday for Trump’s speech to Congress

Several roads surrounding the U.S. Capitol will be shut down ahead of President Donald Trump's speech Tuesday night to a joint session of Congress.

Ahead of President Donald Trump's speech Tuesday night to a joint session of Congress, several roads near the U.S. Capitol will be shut down.

The White House said the theme for Trump’s speech would be “the renewal of the American dream,” and he was expected to lay out his achievements since returning to the White House.

Road closures

U.S. Capitol Police announced the following road closures associated with Trump’s address.

From now until the end of the event, the following roads will be closed to the public:

First Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd Street NW, and First Street NW

Maryland Avenue between 3rd Street SW and First Street SW

From 1 p.m. until the end of the event, the following roads will be closed to the public:

First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE

East Capitol Street between First Street and 2nd Street

From 5:30 p.m. until the end of the event, the following roads will be closed to the public:

Constitution Avenue between Louisiana Avenue NW and 2nd Street NE Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW, and 2nd Street SE First Street between Constitution Avenue NW, and Louisiana Avenue NW First Street between the Rayburn House Office Building Garage entrance and Independence Avenue SW



D Street between First Street NE and 2nd Street NE

Maryland Avenue between First Street NE and Constitution Avenue NE

New Jersey Avenue between C Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW

From 7 p.m. until the end of the event, the following roads will be closed to the public:

First Street between Columbus Circle NE and D Street NE

D Street between Louisiana Avenue NW and First Street NE

Delaware Avenue between Columbus Circle NE and D Street NE

2nd Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE

Constitution Avenue between 3rd Street NW and Louisiana Avenue NW

First Street between C Street NW and Louisiana Avenue NW

Independence Avenue between 3rd Street SW and Washington Avenue SW

Washington Avenue between Independence Avenue SW and C Street SW

2nd Street between Washington Avenue SW and C Street SW

Along with the road closures, tour buses on Tuesday will be rerouted away from the Capitol Complex for passenger loading and unloading.

See a map of the closures below:

