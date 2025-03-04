Hop to it: Tuesday’s the day to sign up for the White House Easter Egg Roll

Eggs may be expensive, but rolling them across the White House lawn will be free — for a lucky few.

The ticket lottery for this year’s White House Easter Egg Roll begins at 12 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone attending with a child under 13 can enter. Prospective volunteers can also apply online.

The Egg Roll will be held on Monday, April 21.

First lady Melania Trump announced the news last Thursday.

The Egg Roll dates back to 1878, during the presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes, at the request of young children who marched into the White House to ask the president for the use of the Capitol Grounds, which had been restricted to the public by Congress several years earlier.

You can see photos of last year’s Egg Roll here.

