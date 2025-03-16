DC officer allegedly struck during ATV hit-and-run

A person driving an ATV struck a D.C. police officer and left the scene Saturday night in Northwest, according to authorities.
The crash happened at around 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of 15th and U streets, D.C. police said.
After striking the officer, the ATV driver left the scene.
The officer, who was conscious and breathing, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police are looking for a blue and black ATV that officials believe was operated by a male driver.
Below is a map of where the crash took place:
