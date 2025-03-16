Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » DC officer allegedly struck…

DC officer allegedly struck during ATV hit-and-run

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

March 16, 2025, 4:16 PM

Police investigate a hit-and-run incident after an ATV operator hit an officer in Northwest D.C. on March 15, 2025. (Courtesy 7News)

A person driving an ATV struck a D.C. police officer and left the scene Saturday night in Northwest, according to authorities.

The crash happened at around 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of 15th and U streets, D.C. police said.

After striking the officer, the ATV driver left the scene.

The officer, who was conscious and breathing, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police are looking for a blue and black ATV that officials believe was operated by a male driver.

Below is a map of where the crash took place:

Map of where the police officer was hit by an ATV operator in Northwest DC
(Courtesy Google Maps)

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up