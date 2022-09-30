Off-duty DC police officer hit by car in Prince George’s Co.

An off-duty D.C. police officer was hit and seriously hurt Friday by a car in a parking lot in Prince George’s County, police there said.

The man was hit at about 10:40 a.m. in a parking lot just after he walked out of a store in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, in Bowie, near Annapolis Road.

The Prince George’s County police said the person they believe drove the car has been stopped.

They described the off-duty officer’s injuries as critical.

This is a developing story and will be updated.