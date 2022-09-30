IAN NEWS: PHOTOS | Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas | DC-area events canceled | Climate change impacts | What is storm surge?
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Off-duty DC police officer…

Off-duty DC police officer hit by car in Prince George’s Co.

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

September 30, 2022, 1:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
An off-duty D.C. police officer was hit and seriously hurt Friday by a car in a parking lot in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police there said. (WTOP/John Domen)

An off-duty D.C. police officer was hit and seriously hurt Friday by a car in a parking lot in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police there said.

The man was hit at about 10:40 a.m. in a parking lot just after he walked out of a store in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, in Bowie, near Annapolis Road.

The Prince George’s County police said the person they believe drove the car has been stopped.

They described the off-duty officer’s injuries as critical.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He's the author of "A Walking Tour of the Georgetown Set" and "I Got a Song: A History of the Newport Folk Festival."

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Several military branches poised to miss recruitment targets for fiscal 2022

Veteran records bill advances in Senate, but panel deadlocks on NARA nominee

OPM sets interagency diversity strategy in motion with first-ever DEIA council meeting

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up