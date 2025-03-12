Anacostia High School seniors author new book ‘Young Voices of the Anacostia River’

The University of the District of Columbia is celebrating the release "Young Voices of the Anacostia River: Exploring Black Roots to the Eastern Shore and Back," a new collection of essays, poems and photographs created by 15 seniors from Anacostia High School.

The University of the District of Columbia celebrated the release of “Young Voices of the Anacostia River: Exploring Black Roots to the Eastern Shore and Back,” a new collection of essays, poems and photographs created by 15 seniors from Anacostia High School last Thursday.

The book highlights their reflections on Black environmental contributions and personal experiences with nature in the D.C. region.

Over six weeks in the summer of 2024, the students engaged in immersive experiences in parks, forests and waterways, documenting their observations and strengthening their storytelling skills. The environmental stewardship program integrated writing, reading and hands-on experiences, according to Xavier Brown, director of UDC’s Developing America’s Workforce Nucleus Academy.

The students went kayaking, climbed mountains, visited the Underground Railroad Museum and then wrote about it.

“It was a combination of environmental justice, experiential learning and writing. We had at least 15 field trips over six weeks. Then after every experience, we would write about it,” Brown told WTOP.

At last Thursday’s launch reception, several of the students recalled a memorable day kayaking, which challenged them but also bonded the group.

“There were spiders everywhere,” said student writer Kaishon. “Nobody wanted to do it, but once we got through, it was fun.”

Fellow senior Ra’lon was caught off guard.

“I never got wet either. Then I saw my friends flip overboard — it was funny, but frustrating. The … mosquitoes were a lot,” she said.

For Kaishon, being a published author is an important steppingstone.

“It feels good. I think it will actually help me in my future career. I want to go into journalism,” he said.

Fellow student writer Ri’chard admitted he was hesitant at first, saying, “I was nervous. … I didn’t feel like I could write a book. But I had good role models, and they helped me get through it.”

For Anacostia senior Winter, the program’s impact extended beyond the outdoors.

“It was just a job to me at first. But now, it seems like it’s more important than that,” she said.

She encourages future Anacostia seniors to join: “You’ll see different things, do different things.”

Director Brown emphasized that the program was designed to improve reading and writing skills, while also giving students a fun and enriching summer.

“We wanted to build a deeper connection to history, nature and themselves,” he said. “If they take away more confidence and higher self-esteem, that will be great.”

Beyond developing their writing, the students practiced public speaking in preparation for the book’s release and for sharing their experiences in front of audiences. Brown noted their growth in confidence.

“They didn’t think they needed to practice their speeches, but I told them, ‘There’s going to be 50, 100 eyeballs looking at you.’ … So just seeing them speak, share their stories, encourage each other — it was a fun experience to be a part of. I’m proud of all of them.”

The project — which was a collaboration between UDC, D.C. Public Schools, Conservation Nation, editor and Nature-Wise founder Caroline Brewer, and the U.S. Department of the Interior — received additional support from the Justice40 Initiative and Pepco.

“This project is an incredible example of how education can empower young people to become stewards of their communities and voices for change,” UDC President Maurice Edington said in a statement.

