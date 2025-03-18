Monumental Sports to donate 29,000 basketballs to young DC students

Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Washington Capitals and Wizards, is handing out 29,000 NBA regulation-sized basketballs to elementary school students.

Thousands of young students across D.C. will soon have a new way to stay active as Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the company that owns the Washington Capitals and Wizards, begins handing out 29,000 NBA regulation-size basketballs to elementary school students.

The effort is part of the company’s commitment to expanding access to youth sports, according to Monumental CEO Ted Leonsis.

“Going to the schools and giving out these balls is going to be a lot of fun,” Leonsis said. “The parents, the kids, the students — this will be something tangible to have an official NBA ball.”

The plan is to give every student, from kindergarten through fifth grade, a basketball at 80 D.C. public elementary schools.

“This is a big donation,” said Lewis Ferebee, chancellor of D.C. Public Schools. “(It’s) an opportunity to get students moving around, improving physical health, but also gaining some athletic skills.”

The first 300 basketballs will be delivered on Thursday at Browne Education Campus in Northeast D.C.

Deliveries will continue at a rate of about five schools per day, with the goal of having every student receive a ball before spring break. Each basketball features the official Washington Wizards logo and team colors.

“Sports can positively impact students, whether it’s physical health, mental health, emotional health or social skills,” Ferebee said. “This is another great way to show the connection between sports and organized activities, and how they help build well-rounded students.”

The whole process is expected to take about a month to complete.

“We’ve got to blow up the basketballs, if you can believe it,” Leonsis said with a laugh, adding that employees have volunteered to help. “We’re working really, really hard on that.”

Leonsis said he hopes it creates lasting memories for students.

“When you say we’re giving every kid a basketball, everyone closes their eyes and just remembers when you got for Christmas, a new baseball glove or a football or a basketball,” he said.

