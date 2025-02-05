The pros and cons of getting married in DC

With the monuments as a backdrop, D.C. can be a beautiful place to get married. But there are pros and cons about having the occasion in the nation's capital.

With the monuments as a backdrop, D.C. can be a beautiful place to get married. But apparently, it can’t compete with Orlando. The Floridian city was ranked No. 1 on the list of best places to get married in the U.S. in a new report from WalletHub.

Chip Lupo, a writer and analyst at WalletHub, pointed to Orlando’s proximity to Disney World. Still, D.C. has its attractions, and it came in at “a pretty solid” No. 29 out of 182 U.S. cities.

Aside from the monuments, parks and sporting venues, D.C. for instance, “ranks No. 1 in event planners per capita,” Lupo said. The nation’s capital also ranks high when it comes to limo rentals per capita. Still, it’s the average cost for a party that made D.C. less attractive.

On average, a D.C. wedding costs nearly $44,000, while nationwide, Lupo said that number was roughly $35,000.

In D.C., “The cost of living is very high. It’s a very expensive area,” Lupo said.

If the price tag is overwhelming, Lupo suggested that couples cut costs by doing a lot of the work on their own, like printing invitations themselves.

WalletHub’s ranking of “Best and Places to Get Married” weighed various factors including hotel costs, wedding venues per capita and number of attractions.

Richmond, Virginia, came in at No. 27 and Baltimore was No. 86. Pearl City, Hawaii, was at the bottom of the list at No. 182.

