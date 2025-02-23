Power restored in DC’s West End as Pepco completes repairs

Pepco has restored power to hundreds of customers in D.C.'s West End neighborhood following a power outage Friday morning.

Pepco said Sunday that it had completed repairs in Northwest D.C. near 21st and M, and would continue to be present in the neighborhood to provide maintenance and upkeep.

Power has been restored to all customers affected in the West End neighborhood. Our crews worked around the clock to complete repairs, restoring electrical service quickly and safely. pic.twitter.com/rWHVXNgjlJ — Pepco (@PepcoConnect) February 23, 2025

The power outage happened Friday morning, caused by an “equipment issue,” the company said, and initially estimated that it would take “multiple days” to address.

But Ward 2 Council member Brooke Pinto said Friday the outage was “caused by an explosion and fire underground.”

Pepco crews are actively responding to an underground equipment issue impacting customers in the 2100 block of M Street NW. Our teams are on-site working around the clock to make repairs and restore service. pic.twitter.com/nfH1VUQp13 — Pepco (@PepcoConnect) February 22, 2025

Pepco said customers who were on temporary power should expect a brief power interruption as they are transitioned to a permanent power solution.

Customers can visit Pepco’s power outage page or text OUT to 48710 for for more information.

