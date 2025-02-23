Live Radio
Power restored in DC’s West End as Pepco completes repairs

Jeffery Leon | jeffery.leon@wtop.com

February 23, 2025, 12:54 PM

Pepco has restored power to hundreds of customers in D.C.’s West End neighborhood following an outage on Friday morning.

Pepco said Sunday that it had completed repairs in Northwest D.C. near 21st and M, and would continue to be present in the neighborhood to provide maintenance and upkeep.

The power outage happened Friday morning, caused by an “equipment issue,” the company said, and initially estimated that it would take “multiple days” to address.

But Ward 2 Council member Brooke Pinto said Friday the outage was “caused by an explosion and fire underground.”

Pepco said customers who were on temporary power should expect a brief power interruption as they are transitioned to a permanent power solution.

Customers can visit Pepco’s power outage page or text OUT to 48710 for for more information.

