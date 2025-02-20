Kennedy Center given all-clear after reported bomb threat targeting show

The Kennedy Center was evacuated Thursday over a reported bomb threat, according to officials.

The Kennedy Center in D.C. has been cleared after staff and visitors were evacuated earlier Thursday over a reported bomb threat, according to officials.

According to a statement from the Kennedy Center, the threat was targeted at Shen Yun performances; the famed group was slated to open its 2025 season on Thursday.

“Security acted swiftly, following existing protocols,” the statement read.

Shen Yun Performing Arts said in a statement that the show is still scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Earlier, the investigation shut down the Rock Creek Parkway between Virginia Ave NW and the Roosevelt Bridge. The parkway has reopened, according to WTOP Traffic.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.