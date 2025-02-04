More than 1,000 gather outside Treasury Department to protest Elon Musk’s government influence

Over 1,000 people gathered in front of the Treasury Department in D.C. on Tuesday to protest a breach of secure information being offered to Elon Musk.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., accompanied by other members of congress, including Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, left, and Rep. Maxine Water, D-Calif., speaks during a rally against Elon Musk outside the Treasury Department in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP/Jose Luis Magana) AP/Jose Luis Magana The gathering came after some members of Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) reportedly gained access to sensitive information, including bank accounts and Social Security payments. (WTOP/Scott Gelman) WTOP/Scott Gelman Addressing the crowd, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), “Elon Musk (is) coming in to the Department of Treasury and stealing Social Security numbers, personal data. Are we going to let this stand?” (WTOP/Scott Gelman) WTOP/Scott Gelman The protest shut down portions of 15th Street and surrounding streets near the White House for over an hour. (WTOP/Scott Gelman) WTOP/Scott Gelman Some held signs that said things ranging from “Musk owns Trump” to “Muskrats are an invasive species.” (WTOP/Scott Gelman) WTOP/Scott Gelman “I’m worried about the sensitivity of our personal information being just put in the hands of teenagers, literally, and who have no knowledge of what government is really like,” Gabriela Kock said. (WTOP/Scott Gelman) WTOP/Scott Gelman “I am definitely concerned about what’s happening here with Elon Musk in the Treasury, for sure, and I’m also concerned for civil servants who are being targeted,” Anita Martineau said. (WTOP/Scott Gelman) WTOP/Scott Gelman Describing Musk as “America’s Rasputin,” a protester named John said he’s “taking unauthorized power that is nowhere in the Constitution, no security clearance; he’s just bought whatever he has. He has no expertise, no authority, no moral legitimacy.” (WTOP/Scott Gelman) WTOP/Scott Gelman Some demonstrators held signs expressing support for federal workers, though the Trump administration recently offered deferred resignations. (WTOP/Scott Gelman) WTOP/Scott Gelman In between comments from House and Senate Democrats, the crowd chanted “Let us in!” to the building they were standing in front of and “Elon Musk has got to go!” (WTOP/Scott Gelman) WTOP/Scott Gelman ( 1 /10) Share This Gallery: Share This:

“I’m worried about the sensitivity of our personal information being just put in the hands of teenagers, literally, and who have no knowledge of what government is really like,” Gabriela Kock said. “I’m afraid that this country is not going in the right direction with the decisions that are being made right now.”

Anita Martineau, meanwhile, said she and her friends make calls and send emails to members of Congress to “keep that pressure up.”

“I am definitely concerned about what’s happening here with Elon Musk in the Treasury, for sure, and I’m also concerned for civil servants who are being targeted,” Martineau said. “It is just wrong. It’s morally wrong. They are patriotic Americans who are doing their duty and doing their jobs to protect all of us.”

Addressing the crowd, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), “Elon Musk (is) coming in to the Department of Treasury and stealing Social Security numbers, personal data. Are we going to let this stand?”

The protest shut down portions of 15th Street and surrounding streets near the White House for over an hour.

Describing Musk as “America’s Rasputin,” a protester named John said he’s “taking unauthorized power that is nowhere in the Constitution, no security clearance; he’s just bought whatever he has. He has no expertise, no authority, no moral legitimacy.”

Some demonstrators held signs expressing support for federal workers, though the Trump administration recently offered deferred resignations.

Jenifer, who said she’s worked for the federal government for 26 years, said there’s “a lot of chaos, and people don’t know what to do, and misinformation. We don’t think it’s right.”

Others held red signs that said “Stop Elon’s Takeover.”

“We have been compromised by a foreigner,” said Ron Ford, a Vietnam veteran. “The Trump administration is entirely corrupt, and there is no way that we can live in this kind of a society where we value no one.”

