2 young girls arrested in ‘egregious’ assault filmed outside Union Station

An 11-year-old and 13-year-old girl were arrested Thursday in connection with the “egregious assault” of a woman exiting D.C.’s Union Station, police said.

Investigators with D.C. police became aware Wednesday of a series of videos of assaults circulating on social media, one of which occurred outside the transit hub that serves Amtrak and Metrorail riders.

According to police, multiple juvenile suspects approached a woman as she walked out of Union Station and assaulted her, repeatedly punching and kicking her, and assaulting others who tried to intervene. Another suspect recorded it and encouraged the others to continue the assault, police said.

No one was seriously injured. It’s not clear when the alleged assault occurred.

Shortly after discovering the video, police said detectives quickly identified two girls, both of Northeast D.C., who were involved and arrested them.

Both girls are charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to riot, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Detectives are working to determine whether the girls are involved in other similar assaults that have happened in the area, according to police.

“The actions of these young suspects are disturbing and deeply disheartening for all of us who care for the youngest people in our community,” Police Chief Pamela Smith said. “There is absolutely zero tolerance for this behavior in our city. Harming our community like this will result in your arrest and prosecution, no matter your age.”

Police encouraged anyone with information about the case to contact them at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s text tip line at 50411.

