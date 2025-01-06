What’s it like living on a boat during a winter storm?

If you think riding out a winter storm at your house is challenging, try it on a boat. Scores of people live aboard at the Southwest D.C. Waterfront and have been shoveling snow and ice.

Scores of people live aboard boats at the Southwest D.C. Waterfront and have been shoveling snow and ice for a while.

WTOP’s Alan Etter has lived on a boat for more than 23 years at the Wharf Marina and has seen his fair share of snow and other weather events.

“You have to make sure you keep the snow off your bimini (cover) or bridge enclosures if they are made of fabric,” he said. “Snow can be pretty heavy, and when it accumulates, it can cause the upper structure to collapse.”

That means climbing around outside the boat to sweep the snow off. One wrong move, and you could end up in the water.

He said dock life presents many safety challenges.

“Obviously, walking on the snow and ice presents a challenge,” Etter said. “The great quality of where we are is neighbors check in on each other to make sure they’re OK.”

Preparing for snow on a boat isn’t much different from preparing for snow anywhere else.

“You need to make sure things are put away,” he said. “You can’t afford to have any trip hazards.”

Etter interviewed neighbors at the two marinas at D.C.’s Wharf.

“My back is killing me,” said Terrell Peterson, who had been shoveling the docks for hours at the Capital Yacht Club. “I’m getting myself prepared, and then I’m going around to try and help other folks.”

Jennifer Larus, a liveaboard boater for five years, echoed that sentiment, and said taking precautions is necessary.

“The biggest one is safety on the docks and water resources,” she said. “Everyone looks out for each other.”

“Living aboard in the summertime is so much fun, but in the winter, it gets a little rough,” said Jodie Knox, a retired Coast Guard officer who has lived on a boat for about 15 years.

She added that it’s a challenge to heat a boat during the winter. Most boats use what’s known as “reverse-cycle air conditioning” — technology that uses water to cool and heat the boat. But when the water temperature falls below 40 degrees, the units are not effective for heating. Most use electric space heaters, which present a potential fire hazard if they’re not used and monitored correctly.

