What you need to know about DC’s new pandas debut

In two weeks, D.C.’s new giant pandas will make their public debut to guests at the National Zoo, bringing joy to panda lovers who’ve missed the cherished bears’ presence in the District.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute said its two new giant pandas, Bao Li and Qing Bao, will make their debut Jan. 24.

“Bao Li and Qing Bao have already won the hearts of our staff and volunteers, and we are excited to welcome panda fans back to the Zoo — the only place in the nation where you can see giant pandas for free — and celebrate the newest chapter of our giant panda breeding and conservation program,” National Zoo Director Brandie Smith said in a statement.

Since their arrival in mid-October, the bears have been in a quarantine, adjusting to their new habitat as staff prepare them for the amount of people set to come see them on a daily basis.

Those who purchased Zoo memberships have been receiving invites to come see the bears early before the rest of the public during a 10-day preview period to help the pandas “acclimate them to the sights, sounds and smells of crowds.”

In preparation for their public debut, here’s what you need to know.

Tickets and parking

The National Zoo is currently on a winter hour schedule, meaning its grounds are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the last entry permitted at 3 p.m.

As of Friday, you can still obtain a pass for the pandas’ debut Jan. 24. Tickets are free and should be reserved in advance through the National Zoo website . Guests of all ages must have their own entry pass. Guests can also purchase parking passes online for $30.

A limited number of same-day passes may be offered at the zoo’s entrances for visitors without internet access.

General information and tips can be found on the zoo’s FAQ page.

From Jan. 25 to Feb. 9, the Zoo will host a public celebration with a series of events and programs, including a Lunar New Year event. For example, during its District of Panda Party, guests can enjoy a screening of the film “Kung Fu Panda” in the Visitor Center Theater. Additional details on the party will be released on a later date on the zoo’s website.

Panda Cam’s return

If you aren’t able to catch the pandas’ debut or don’t plan to head out to the zoo right away, you’re in luck. Following their public debut, the National Zoo plans to relaunch its Giant Panda Cam, giving people the chance to see the animals inside their habitats on a daily basis.

According to the National Zoo, 40 cameras will capture the pandas’ daily activities, and it will be run by a team of trained volunteers.

The Giant Panda Cam will be live from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and recordings will be rebroadcast to allow online visitors from around the world a chance to see the pandas at their most active.

Panda gear

Need to update your panda merchandise? The National Zoo will be selling limited edition “District of Panda Party” merchandise to commemorate Bao Li and Qing Bao starting Jan. 24. Proceeds go directly to help the Smithsonian and the zoo’s animal care and conservation programs.

