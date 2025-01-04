What to know about road closures for election certification, Jimmy Carter’s state funeral

Next week will be a busy one around the U.S. Capitol Complex, starting with Monday's counting and certification of the 2024 presidential election and followed by the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter.

The funeral proceedings in D.C. will take place from Tuesday through Thursday.

Numerous agencies have announced they’re stepping up security during the high-profile events, and now D.C. police is unveiling a lengthy list of road closures, some of which go into effect this weekend.

Here’s what you need to know.

Closures for Jan. 6 certification

Starting Friday at 8 p.m., the following roads will be closed:

First Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd Street NW and First Street NW

Maryland Avenue between 3rd Street SW and First Street SW

The following roads will be closed from 8 a.m. through Sunday at 5 p.m.:

First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE

East Capitol Street between First Street and 2nd Street

Constitution Avenue between Louisiana Avenue NW and 2nd Street NE

First Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Louisiana Avenue NW

Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and 2nd Street SE

D Street between First Street and 2nd Street NE

Maryland Avenue between First Street NE and Constitution Avenue NE, tenants of the businesses that park on Maryland Avenue will be permitted after a K-9 sweep at Checkpoint 2.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, the following roads will be closed:

First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE

East Capitol Street between First Street and 2nd Street

Constitution Avenue between Louisiana Avenue NW and 2nd Street NE

Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and 2nd Street SE

D Street between First Street NE and 2nd Street NE

Maryland Avenue between First Street NE and Constitution Avenue NE

First Street between Louisiana Avenue NW and Constitution Avenue NW

See all the closures for the election certification in the below map:

Closures for state funeral

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from Monday at 7 p.m. through Wednesday at 4:30 a.m.:

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

12th Street from E Street to Independence Avenue SW

11th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

8th Street from E Street to D Street NW

7th Street from E Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

6th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

5th Street from E Street to D Street NW

4th Street from D Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

3rd Street from E Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

Northbound 3rd Street Tunnel Exit 9 toward U.S. Capitol

2nd Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue NW

1st Street from E Street NW to Maryland Avenue SW

New Jersey Avenue from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Louisiana Avenue from Columbus Circle NE to Constitution Avenue NW

Delaware Avenue from Columbus Circle to Constitution Avenue NE

North Capitol Street from E Street to D Street NW

1st Street from Columbus Circle NE to Independence Avenue SE

D Street from 9th Street NW to 2nd Street NE

Indiana Avenue from 7th Street to 3rd Street NW

C Street from 6th Street to New Jersey Avenue NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 1st Street NW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street NW to 2nd Street NE

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 3rd Street NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 3rd Street SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 1st Street SW

Independence Avenue from Washington Avenue SW to 2nd Street SE will be closed to vehicle traffic Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

And the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.:

8th Street from F Street to E Street NW

F Street from 9th Street to 7th Street NW

E Street 10th Street to 6th Street NW

See the map of road closures near the Capitol Complex for the state funeral below:

The following street will be closed intermediately to vehicle traffic Thursday from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Calvert Street from 29th Street to Connecticut Avenue NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic Thursday from 12:01 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Garfield Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to 34th Street NW

34th Street from Woodley Road to Garfield Street NW

Woodley Road from Wisconsin Avenue to 34th Street NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Lowell Street to Massachusetts Avenue NW

Cathedral Avenue from Massachusetts Avenue to Wisconsin Avenue NW

The following streets will be open for local traffic only Thursday from 12:01 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Garfield Street from 34th Street to 32nd Street NW

Woodland Drive from Garfield Street to 32nd Street NW

33rd Place from Cathedral Avenue to Garfield Street NW

Cleveland Avenue from 34th Street to 32nd Street NW

Cathedral Avenue from 34th Street to 32nd Street NW

Klingle Road from 34th Street to 32nd Street NW

Woodley Road from 33rd Street to 32nd Street NW

34th Street from Macomb Street to Woodley Road NW

35th Street from Lowell Street to Woodley Road NW

36th Street from Lowell Street to Woodley Road NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Macomb Street NW to Lowell Street NW

Woodley Road from 38th Street to Wisconsin Avenue NW

36th Street from Garfield Street to Massachusetts Avenue NW

35th Street from Garfield Street to Fulton Street NW

34th Place from Garfield Street to Fulton Street NW

34th Street from Garfield Street to Fulton Street NW

See the map of road closures near the National Cathedral below:

Parking restrictions for state funeral

The following streets will be posted as emergency no parking from Saturday at 12:01 a.m. through Wednesday at 4:30 a.m.:

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

12th Street from E Street to Madison Drive NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

8th Street from F Street to D Street NW

7th Street from E Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

6th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

5th Street from E Street to D Street NW

4th Street from E Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

3rd Street from E Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

2nd Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue NW

1st Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

New Jersey Avenue from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Louisiana Avenue from Columbus Circle NE to Constitution Avenue NW

Delaware Avenue from Columbus Circle to Constitution Avenue NE

North Capitol Street from E Street to D Street NW

1st Street from Columbus Circle NE to Independence Avenue SE

F Street from 9th Street to 7th Street NW

E Street 10th Street NW 6th Street NW

D Street from 9th Street NW to 1st Street NE

Indiana Avenue from 7th Street to 3rd Street NW

C Street from 6th Street to New Jersey Avenue NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 1st Street NW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street NW to 2nd Street NE

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 3rd Street NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 3rd Street SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 1st Street SW

Independence Avenue from Washington Avenue SW to 2nd Street SE

The following streets will be posted as emergency no parking Thursday from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Calvert Street from 28th Street to Shoreham Drive NW

The following streets will be posted as emergency no parking from Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. through Thursday at 3 p.m.:

Garfield Street from Massachusetts Avenue to 34th Street NW

34th Street from Woodley Road to Fulton Street NW

Woodley Road from Wisconsin Avenue to 34th Street NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Lowell Street to Massachusetts Avenue NW

Cathedral Avenue from Massachusetts Avenue to Wisconsin Avenue NW

125 feet north of Woodley Road on 36th Street NW

50 feet north of Woodley Road on 35th Street and 34th Street NW

50 feet east of 34th Street on Woodley Road, Klingle Road, Cleveland Avenue, Cathedral Avenue and Garfield Street NW

50 feet south of Garfield Street on 34th Place, 35th Street, and 36th Street NW

200 feet west of Wisconsin Avenue on Woodley Road NW

