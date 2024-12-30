What to know about Jimmy Carter’s state funeral, including the service in DC

Funeral services honoring Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, who died Sunday, will begin Saturday and last until Jan. 9.

There will be opportunities for mourners in both his home state of Georgia and those in D.C. to pay their respects, with public viewings and formal services scheduled.

Here’s what to know about honoring the former president’s life, according to the schedule released by the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region.

Saturday, Jan. 4

The Carter family arrives at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, at 10:15 a.m.

A hearse carrying Carter’s remains will depart the medical center and travel through his hometown of Plains, Georgia, to his childhood home for a brief pause in front of his family farm at 10:50 a.m.

Then, the late president will begin his final journey to Atlanta at 10:55 a.m. Once Carter’s motorcade arrives in Atlanta, it will stop at Georgia’s State Capitol for a moment of silence by Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials.

Carter’s remains will then be taken to the Carter Presidential Center for an arrival ceremony at 3:45 p.m. and service at 4 p.m., after which he will lie in repose.

Mourners can pay their respects at the Carter Presidential Center from 7 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Jan. 5 and Jan. 6

The late president continues to lie in repose until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The public is invited to pay their respects throughout this time.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Carter will depart the Carter Presidential Center one last time with a ceremony at 9:30 a.m., after which his remains and his family will head to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia at 10 a.m., and board Special Air Mission 39 to travel to D.C. at 10:40 a.m.

They are scheduled to arrive at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland at 12:45 p.m. and then travel by motorcade to the U.S. Navy Memorial at 1:15 p.m. His remains will then be transferred to a horse-drawn caisson for a procession to the Capitol at 2 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. service in the Rotunda.

Carter will then lie in state while the military maintains a guard of honor. The public is invited to pay

their respects as he lies in state from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

The late president continues to lie in state while the military maintains a guard of honor. The public is invited to pay their respects from 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, until 7 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Carter’s remains will depart the Capitol with a ceremony at 9 a.m. and will then travel to Washington National Cathedral for a 10 a.m. funeral service. Following the service, Carter and his family will head back to Joint Base Andrews and again board Special Air Mission 39 for his final return home at 11:45 a.m.

They are scheduled to arrive at Lawson Army Airfield at Fort Moore, Georgia, at 2 p.m., when Carter’s remains and his family will then travel by motorcade to Maranatha Baptist Church in Carter’s hometown of Plains for a 3:45 p.m. private funeral service.

After the service, the late president and his family are scheduled to return to the Carter residence for a private interment at 5:20 p.m. The public is invited to line the motorcade route as Carter and his family travel through his beloved hometown to the late president’s final resting place.

Just before Carter’s burial, the U.S. Navy will conduct a flyover.

