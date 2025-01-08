Live Radio
Americans brave the cold to pay respects at Carter’s state funeral in DC

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

January 8, 2025, 9:40 PM

Hundreds of Americans brave the cold to pay respects at Carter’s state funeral in DC

People endured the frigid temperatures Wednesday afternoon to say goodbye to the 39th president of the United States.

Former President Jimmy Carter, who died two weeks ago at 100, will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda until Thursday morning.

Anyone can come to pay their respects to Carter through 7 a.m. on Thursday.

