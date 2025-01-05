Big DC snowball fight set for Monday with winter storm forecast

D.C.'s big snowball fight is in its 15th year and Monday's anniversary celebration is not complete, of course, without a fight in the cold wet stuff.

In years past, hundreds of people have shown up at different parks in D.C. to battle with snowballs.

A winter storm could bring half a foot of snow to parts of the D.C. area on Monday.

“People in D.C., as we’ve learned over the years, love an opportunity to literally let off steam, running around on a grassy field full of snow and working up a sweat throwing snowballs at people,” said Michael Lipin, cofounder of the D.C. Snowball Fight Association. “It’s great fun whatever age you are.”

The fight is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday at Meridian Hill Park, north of the White House.

“This is so informal,” Lipin said. “We call ourselves an association, but you know, this is an association that exists in our minds and on social media, and it exists because people love to come together.”

The fight is free — you don’t need a ticket or cash. You simply show up and start throwing.

He said that the organization likes people to RSVP on its Facebook page so the group can get an idea of how many will be showing up, but it’s not required.

“The fun comes in just seeing people smiling and laughing hysterically. The adults, the kids, the dogs running around. People bring their dogs, people wear costumes, some hilarious costumes,” Lipin said. “Actually, those people are some of the true heroes of the events, because they make themselves a target.”

He said to keep the fun times coming, they encourage everyone to practice safe snowball throwing.

“We always try to encourage people to play safe and not throw ice, but just have a good time,” Lipin said. “It never gets old.”

