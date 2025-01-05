Winter Storm Warnings continue as first snowstorm of the season enters DC area

The D.C. region is gearing up for a winter storm set to roll in Sunday night and continue through the beginning of the work week. Here's what you need to know.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the D.C. area in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. on Tuesday. Between 5 and 9 inches of accumulation are expected, with up to a foot in certain areas.

“Clouds are streaming in and snow begins anytime after 11 p.m.,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans. “Temperatures will be into the 20s at night with heavy snow at times and at least a few inches on the ground by the time you wake up tomorrow morning.”

Snowfall is predicted to continue for most of Monday, especially along and south of the Interstate 66 corridor. “Expect a break in the snowfall around lunchtime and into the early afternoon on Monday,” Evans said. “Another round of some light snow Monday evening,” he said. Some of that snow may mix with sleet and freezing rain into Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Evans said the snow is expected to end around 9 p.m. on Monday. He said overnight is expected to bring 3 to 5 inches with an additional total of 1 to 3 inches on Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service said road conditions are expected to “rapidly deteriorate” Sunday night and into Monday with some roadways “becoming impassable” during morning and evening commutes. “During times of heaviest snow, between midnight and mid-morning Monday, even primary and treated roads will be impassable,” the service said. “It is highly recommended to postpone non-essential travel.” DC area prepares for snow storm

Temperatures “will barely get above freezing” Monday, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña. And the area is not expected to get any warmer through the remainder of the week.

“Whatever falls, it’s likely to stick,” Peña said.

Some area school districts and government have already started to announce closures, delays and other schedule modifications for Monday ahead of the storm. Keep an eye on WTOP’s Closings & Delays page for the latest announcements.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a snow emergency for D.C. through at least the end of the day on Tuesday.

During the emergency, drivers parked on snow emergency routes may be towed. See a list of where those routes are on the D.C. government website. Cars should be moved by 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Do not expect trash pickup on Monday. DPW will not collect trash, recycling, food waste, or Christmas trees. Instead, collections will slide to the next day for the remainder of the week into Saturday. In addition, leaf collection has been suspended.

Pretreatment of the roads in the D.C. area is expected to start at 8 p.m., according to a D.C. government press release.

Travel conditions to be ‘hazardous’

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency in Virginia that took effect on Sunday. Virginia Department of Transportation crews have started the process of pretreating roads, but officials still advise against travel.

“I’m encouraging all Virginians, visitors, and travelers to stay alert, monitor the weather forecast, and prepare now for any potential impacts,” Youngkin said.

According to the weather service, traveling by car “could be very difficult.”

“Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous,” the National Weather Service said.

If you absolutely have to drive, officials suggest bringing a winter storm kit packed with tire chains, booster cables, a flashlight, blankets “and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded.”

In Maryland, Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency to take effect Sunday and last through at least Monday.

“Keeping Marylanders safe is our top priority. Please stay off the roads during this storm. Prepare your home and family and charge your communications devices in case you lose power” according to a press release from Moore’s office.

The move Sunday evening is a shift from the previously declared state of preparedness. His office says the state’s snow response will now “shift from preventative measures to emergency powers.”

“Immediate actions are being taken to safeguard Marylanders. Law enforcement agencies are increasing staffing, with support standing by as needed, while public health, human services and utilities agencies continuously prepare for possible impacts from the storm,” the office concluded.

Travelers should brace for potential delays and cancellations on airlines Monday, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans.

The frigid week (and month) ahead

The “very cold weekend” is just an appetizer for even colder temperatures expected for the week ahead, according to 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson. Even this week’s highest predicted temperatures are hovering around the freezing mark.

The teeth-chattering temperatures won’t be going anywhere anytime soon, according to Johnson. She warned they would be sticking around through mid-January.

In D.C., the cold weather emergency is still in effect for Sunday with the District opening up additional hypothermia overflow shelters for those who don’t have a warm place to stay.

The District said to contact the Brandywine Valley SPCA for any animal emergencies, including pets found left outside in the cold weather.

Planning some last-minute snow prep? ‘Get it now, before it sells out’

It’s no secret that many residents will spend today flocking to stores in search of equipment to help with snow removal.

Neil Boticelli works at Logan Hardware on 14th St NW in Washington D.C. He said they’ve sold out of nearly all their snow shovels over the past 48-hours, but they expect to get more tomorrow.

“We’ve had a lot of people coming in for a lot of ice melt, lots of shovels, sleds, too,” Boticelli said. “People have been coming in for silicone to cover the bottom of their plastic sleds to really get those kids going.”

Daniel Monroy was there buying snowmelt. He said he went to buy some via Walmart delivery earlier today but they were sold out.

“They seem to be pretty stocked up here though. Get it now, before it sells out,” Monroy said.

7News First Alert Forecast

SUNDAY NIGHT: WINTER ALERT

Snow showers starting between 10 p.m. and midnight

Lows: 22-28

Wind Chill: 15-20

Winds: West 5 mph

Winter Storm Warning begins at 10 p.m. and the snow should begin shortly after. Expect heavy snow at times with several inches accumulating by sunrise.

Timing and potential amounts: Around 1″ by 2 a.m., By 6 a.m.: 2-4″, By 11 a.m.: 5-9″, By 5 p.m.: 6-10″, By 10 p.m.: 8-11″

MONDAY: WINTER ALERT

Snow likely, heavy early

Highs: 25-30

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

Snow continues during the morning hours. A dry slow may arrive around lunch time and decrease snowfall during the afternoon. Wrap around snow showers may move in during the evening and add another inch or two. Some sleet mixing in south of I-66 is possible and may lower snow totals. Expect 6-11 inches with isolated higher snow totals west of DC and north of I-66.

TUESDAY: Windy

Highs: 28-33

Wind Chill: 18-22

Winds: Northwest 15-25 mph

Mostly sunny skies with a blustery wind gusting up to 35 to 40 mph. Temperatures stay below freezing across much of the area.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy

Highs: 27-32

Wind Chill: 18-22

Winds: Northwest 15-25 mph

Extended Forecast: A very cold pattern with arctic air will stick around for the next 10 days and temperatures remaining below average. Highs the end of this week generally in the 20s and this weekend into next mid to upper 30s.

