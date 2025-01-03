DC police, federal officials on high alert days before electoral vote count, Jimmy Carter’s state funeral

As D.C. prepares to host the certification of the presidential election and the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter next week, security officials plan to be on high alert.

As D.C. prepares to host the certification of the presidential election and the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter next week, local and federal security officials plan to be on high alert following two attacks across the nation at the start of the new year.

David Sundberg of the FBI Washington Field Office said in a news conference Friday while there are no specific or credible threats associated with either event, law enforcement officials will be operating at a heightened threat environment to ensure everyone’s safety.

“At this time, we are not tracking any credible or specific threats associated with these events. That being said, we are certainly operating in a heightened threat environment, especially given the incidents in both New Orleans and in Las Vegas on Jan. 1,” he said.

Both events will be classified as “national special security events,” which allows the federal government, alongside any state and local partners, to use additional resources as part of the security plan. That will include the use of drones, Matt McCool of the Secret Service said, adding the public should not alarmed to see them flying around the National Mall.

While state funerals in D.C. always receive the treatment, it will be the first time the certification of the electoral votes qualifies for the high-profile designation. McCool called the scheduling of the events “a unique situation”

D.C.’s National Guard will be providing additional support for both events, including using 500 soldiers on standby to assist officers for the certification and escort officers for the state funeral Jan. 9, Maj. Gen. John Andonie said. McCool said the Secret Service’s Washington Field Office currently has the most staffing it’s had “in three years” and its ready to “fulfill the mission.”

Starting Sunday, D.C. police will have additional officers with specialized training who can be sent anywhere around the District “at a moment’s notice,” Police Chief Pamela Smith said.

Preparations for Jan. 6, Carter viewing

On Monday, Congress will convene to count and certify the electoral votes from the 2024 Presidential Election. It will also be the four-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, when Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger told WTOP in December the force is more prepared, adding new equipment, along with more staffing, resources and training. He reiterated Capitol Police’s readiness during the news conference, adding that it has completed all 103 recommendations given by the Office of the Inspector General after the 2021 attack.

“The eyes of the world will be on the United States Capitol to see what happens here on Jan. 6,” Manger said. “Our nation’s capital is prepared to ensure that the legislative process will proceed without disruption, and our government will have a peaceful transfer of power.

There are several permitted demonstrations set for Jan. 6, and Manger added there is some chatter from “conspiracy theorists” on the need to be at the Capitol during the certification. However, there are no current indications of hotels filling up with those type of demonstrators seen four years ago.

“The threat environment is heightened at a level that all of us are on high alert,” Manger said. “All of us are being very proactive in the preventive measures that are being put into place.”

On Tuesday, former President Jimmy Carter’s body will be flown in and lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda. The public can come pay their respects to the 39th president from 7 p.m. to midnight. He will continue to lie in state Wednesday before departing for a state funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral on Thursday morning.

With long lines expected and the possibility for inclement weather throughout the week, Sundberg asked the public to “prepare for the elements.”

There will be multiple street closures associated with the proceedings. Smith called on residents to be patient, plan ahead and give themselves time to travel around the city.

Looking forward to the inauguration

D.C. police will have an additional 4,000 officers from around the country who will provide assistance for the inauguration, Smith said. She added that despite the New Year’s Day attacks, there are no plans to call for additional support. Meanwhile, D.C.’s National Guard is still waiting for approval of a request to have 7,800 soldiers available for the presidential inauguration Jan. 20.

“We will be prepared,” Smith said. “We’ll be flexible, and we will be adaptable to anything that may occur in our city.”

Security fencing that currently surrounds the Capitol will also remain in place through the inauguration, Manger said.

Part of the security plans for the inauguration will also include a rally at Capital One Arena hosted by President-elect Donald Trump, Smith said. The rally is set to take place at the home of the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals at 3 p.m. on Jan. 19.

Smith welcomes any and all new visitors to the city over the next three weeks and said her officers are committed to upholding peaceful assembly and protest. However, anyone that gets out of line will face consequences.

“We will not tolerate any violence, rioting, disruption of property, or any behavior that threatens the safety and security of our city,” Smith said. “We welcome visitors to come and experience what this incredible city has to offer, but those who are intentional on unlawful activity should know that there will be consequences.”

