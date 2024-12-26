Woman seriously hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Northeast DC

A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crashed into a building Thursday, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Authorities said the woman was trapped inside the vehicle in the burning building. It happened around 7:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of Bunker Hill Road.

The front of the building collapsed, making access difficult, according to D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo.

But firefighters rescued her and she was taken to the hospital.

“I heard a loud bang. Thought it was the garbage truck coming to pick up the trash,” Michael Monk, who lives across the street, told WTOP.

He said he heard employees at a day care center next door scream.

“They were screaming and hollering that somebody was in a, in a car that ran into the building,” Monk said.

Monk added the woman needed to be cut from the vehicle using saws.

One eyewitness told WTOP she saw women in the day care trying to use a fire extinguisher on the blaze before firefighters arrived.

The fire was brought under control around 10 a.m.

Assistant Fire Chief Gary Steen said D.C. Fire is continuing to investigate.

A building fire brought 100 members of D.C. Fire and EMS to Northeast. A little before 8 a.m. Thursday, a vehicle crashed into a building on 20th Street NE. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander)

WTOP’s Jimmy Alexander contributed to this report.

