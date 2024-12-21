‘The chicken has landed’: A fan-favorite DC holiday display gets an iconic new addition

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

Since 2004, the United States Botanic Garden has done a holiday season display that depicts many key landmarks of the District — all made entirely of plant parts.

If this sounds like an “only-in-D.C.” story to you already, rest assured, it gets even better.

In 2020, the plant display added a new feature: D.C.’s National Gallery of Art East Building.

But right away, Devin Dotson, senior communications specialist with the Botanic Garden, said astute locals noticed something was missing.

“Our D.C. local visitors, from the very first day, were like: ‘We love this. Also, like, why is there not a blue rooster on the roof made out of plant parts?'”

It’s hard not to be familiar with the iconic blue rooster sculpture on top of D.C.’s actual National Gallery of Art. The crème de la coop of the NGA East Building has become a fan favorite mascot over the years.

“It’s this giant chicken that overlooks the city — it’s hard not be fascinated by it,” Dotson joked.

Since the NGA East building plant display went up in 2020, the blue rooster has been conspicuously absent.

Until now.

“This was our opportunity,” Dotson told WTOP. “The chicken has landed.”

The 4-inch rooster replica, made for the U.S. Botanic Garden by artist Brian Sentman from the NGA, was hand-delivered to the exhibit about a week ago. And D.C. hasn’t been the same since.

“People see it, they get excited. And I love that,” Dotson said. “They’re all like ‘Oh my God … they have the blue rooster!'”

Made almost entirely of eucalyptus leaves and beechnut seeds, Dotson said this watchful protector will serve as a special only-in-D.C. treat for locals who go “eggsploring” this holiday season. The aim is to keep it on permanently as the garden continues to grow its display year after year.

“I do think there’s gonna be an extra special moment for our local D.C. visitors,” he said. “We hope that our little blue rooster friend will be there on the roof of our building model for many years to come.”