New homes by New Year: DC’s Humane Rescue Alliance racing to get 100 dogs adopted

Animal shelters across the D.C. region have often reported throughout 2024 that they are over capacity, but those at D.C.'s Humane Rescue Alliance say the need is especially urgent.

Animal shelters across the D.C. region have often reported throughout 2024 that they are over capacity, but those at D.C.’s Humane Rescue Alliance say the need is especially urgent.

“We’re hoping to find homes for at least 100 dogs by Dec. 31,” said Diane Ashton, a spokesperson with the HRA.

“Overcrowding has been a problem all year long,” she said, but the situation is critical due to upcoming changes at the organization. “Animal control and animal care is being transitioned from HRA” to Brandywine Valley SPCA, which will take on the current Humane Rescue Alliance facility on New York Avenue and open two other spaces in the new year.

That leaves the rescue alliance with the facility at Oglethorpe Street in Northwest D.C., Ashton said.

“Starting Jan. 1, our space at Oglethorpe will only hold 115 dogs, and we have 260 dogs in our care,” including many in foster homes, she said.

On top of that, Ashton said they could see an additional 35 to 55 dogs that need shelter before the end of the year.

“People can help by adopting, obviously, or fostering a dog,” Ashton said.

Adoption fees are only $25 for all animals through Dec. 31.

“And that means dogs, cats and small animals,” she said. “You can foster a dog or a cat over the holidays. It’s a great way to give back and it’s really a lot of fun.”

Fostering takes the pressure off the crowding at shelters and gives dogs and cats a chance to relax in a home setting.

For those planning on taking in a pet over the holidays, Ashton said it’s smart to dedicate a space for your new four-legged friend.

“It’s important to have a quiet place where the animal can decompress,” she said.

Ashton said if the rescue alliance can’t meet its goal of finding new homes for at least 100 dogs, “We do have transport partners around the country that may be able to take in some of these dogs, but we’re hoping we don’t have to go that route.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.