Weekend road closures in DC for White House reception, Marion Barry mural unveiling

Multiple events to include the Unveiling Celebration of the Marion Barry Legacy Mural and the Downtown DC Holiday Market Friday and Saturday will cause road closures across D.C.

Folks driving in D.C. can expect a trickier commute home Friday evening and Saturday morning, as several road closures across the city are set to begin during rush hour.

From 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, there will be road closures and parking restrictions around the White House for an official event. The Secret Service and D.C. police will be closing several streets:

17th Street from Independence Ave to New York Avenue and all cross streets to 18th

15th Street from Independence to F Street and all cross streets to 14th

Constitution Avenue closed from 14th to 18th Streets

Other closures are expected on Friday to mark the beginning of the Downtown DC Holiday Market. According to D.C. police, through Dec. 29, multiple roads will be closed off to vehicle traffic, as well as Emergency No Parking:

F Street from 7th Street to 9th Street, NW

8th Street from E Street to F Street, NW

Traffic from the Kimpton Hotel Monaco on F Street can enter at 8th Street and E Street, NW.

Expect some delays Saturday morning, as well. The Unveiling Celebration of the Marion Barry Legacy Mural is set to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday to honor the life and legacy of the late D.C. mayor.

From 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, D.C. police say the following streets will be marked as Emergency No Parking:

4th Street, from E Street to D Street, NW

400 block of Indiana Avenue, NW (north side only)

4th Street from E Street to D street NW will be closed to vehicle traffic.

In an advisory, D.C. police say: “All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.