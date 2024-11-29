These DC bars are staying open late for Thanksgiving weekend

You may see extended hours at up to 277 establishments with liquor licenses that registered to participate in the District's "Extended Holiday Hours" program.

If you’re looking to party for the rest of Thanksgiving weekend, there are more than 200 D.C. bars allowed to stay open until 4 a.m. through Sunday, offering more time to imbibe across the District.

These special hours coincide with D.C. government and federal holidays.

For Thanksgiving, the extended hours last through Sunday, Dec. 1.

Things to do in the DC area: Holiday restaurant and bar pop-ups, DC Cocktail Week and more!

You may see extended hours at up to 277 establishments with liquor licenses that registered to participate in the District’s “Extended Holiday Hours” program.

Some bars eligible to stay open include City Tap House in Penn Quarter and Barcelona Wine Bar.

Any restaurant or bar on the Extended Holiday Hours list has the leeway to stay open until the wee hours of the morning but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re keeping late hours. So, it’s important to check with the bar before assuming they will be open.

If your favorite watering hole is on that list, prevent any disappointment, by calling FIRST before heading out to imbibe. And, of course, drink responsibly.

The final extended service dates for the year will be the weekend after Christmas Day — including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, which are on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively — New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.