Divers pull man’s body from Anacostia River in Southeast DC

The body of a man who fell from a boat at the District Yacht Club into the Anacostia River in Southeast D.C. Monday night has been recovered.

Multiple dive teams tied to D.C. police and DC Fire and EMS searched the water for 90 minutes, before it became a recovery operation, DC Fire and EMS said.

A fire boat using sonar technology later located the body before 11 p.m., the department said, when it was brought to shore and the man was pronounced dead.

DC Fire and EMS, which said its "thoughts and prayers" are with the man's family and friends, said it learned from witnesses the man had fallen in the river at 1409 Water Street around 6:30 p.m. and never resurfaced.

The man’s identity has not been released.

