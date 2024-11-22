DC mayor taps current interim director as new leader of agency involved in bribery scandal

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has appointed Kwelli Sneed to permanent director of the city's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has appointed Kwelli Sneed to permanent director of the city’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement. Sneed has been interim director since May 2023, when then-director Linda Harllee Harper died unexpectedly.

Sneed takes over at a time when the office is under considerable scrutiny. Ward 8 Council member Trayon White is the subject of a federal indictment, accusing him of pressuring an Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement official — reportedly Sneed herself — into extending the contract of an agency contractor.

Sneed has repeatedly said she would not speak about an ongoing case, but has denied any wrongdoing, and a city audit of the situation confirmed no employee in the office did anything wrong.

At a Friday news conference, Bowser credited Sneed’s leadership in helping the city realize a 35% reduction in violent crime.

“I’m confident in her ability to achieve the short- and long-term goals of the agency,” Bowser said. “I asked Kwelli to lead with one mission in mind: reduce shootings, save lives and help people along the way.”

Sneed, whose appointment is subject to confirmation by the D.C. Council, said she was dedicated to making further progress in reducing violence by working with partner agencies.

“At ONSE, we firmly believe in community,” Sneed said. “We believe in the power of community to drive this work. And with our community partners, ONSE is a key player in this public safety ecosystem.”

White has pleaded not guilty to federal corruption charges that accuse him of accepting $156,000 in bribes to use his position to pressure the agency to extend a contract with a company called Life Deeds, Inc.

The former executive director of Life Deeds has already pleaded guilty to bribery and fraud charges. White will stand trial in January, but could face a vote to expel him from the D.C. Council next month.

