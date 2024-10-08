ZooLights event to transform National Zoo into ‘winter wonderland’

The Smithsonian National Zoo in D.C. is bringing back its annual ZooLights event next month.

The event boasts thousands of LED lights depicting all kinds of animals and the habitats they call home.

The after-hours, “family-friendly winter wonderland,” as described by the institution, returns to the Woodley Park neighborhood every weekend from Nov. 22 through Jan. 4.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, ZooLights will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Sundays, it will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

See the event dates below:

Week 1: Friday, Nov. 22 — Sunday, Nov. 24

Friday, Nov. 22 — Sunday, Nov. 24 Week 2: Friday, Nov. 29 — Sunday, Dec. 1

Friday, Nov. 29 — Sunday, Dec. 1 Week 3: Friday, Dec. 6 — Sunday, Dec. 8

Friday, Dec. 6 — Sunday, Dec. 8 Week 4: Friday, Dec. 13 — Sunday, Dec. 15

Friday, Dec. 13 — Sunday, Dec. 15 Week 5: Thursday, Dec. 19 — Monday, Dec. 23

Thursday, Dec. 19 — Monday, Dec. 23 Week 6: Thursday, Dec. 26 — Monday, Dec. 30

Thursday, Dec. 26 — Monday, Dec. 30 Week 7: Friday, Jan. 3 — ­­­­Saturday, Jan. 4

For its 16th year, the event will host live musical performances, food and drink options and opportunities to get in some holiday shopping.

Tickets are $6 per person and children over 2 years old must have a ticket. Additionally, people can pay a flat-rate parking fee of $30 per vehicle. All proceeds will go toward animal care and conservation science at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

Due to its popularity, the National Zoo recommends visitors plan their trip ahead of time and purchase their tickets and passes early.

More information on the event is included on the zoo’s website.

