‘The worst possible nightmare you’ve ever had’: 2-year-old, 3 adults dead in apparent murder-suicide in Woodbridge

A family of four was found dead from stab wounds from an apparent murder-suicide in their home in Woodbridge, Virginia, early Saturday morning.

WTOP’s Jimmy Alexander reports police found four bodies, including a 2-year old child, at a Woodbridge, Virginia, townhouse Saturday morning.

Police block off the scene of a house in Woodbridge, Virginia, where an apparent murder-suicide took place on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) Police block off the scene of a house in Woodbridge, Virginia, where an apparent murder-suicide took place on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) According to Prince William County police, officers arrived on scene in the 3400 block of Vale Court after 8 a.m. and found four people dead inside the home.

There was a man in his 40s, a woman in her 70s, a 2-year-old and the presumed suspect — a woman in her 30s, who they believe was the child’s mother.

Everyone in the home was stabbed. They were discovered by an elderly man who lives in the basement. Police believe he’s the child’s grandfather.

“Compare it to the worst possible nightmare you’ve ever had,” said Col. Peter Newsham, Prince William County’s police chief. “We don’t know the exact cause or the motive in this case, but just to see a family destroyed like this is horrific.”

Sonya Gonzalez has lived near the townhouse where the bodies were found for eight years and was shocked to hear the news of the murder-suicide.

“This is a good neighborhood. Never seen fights or any domestic fights or anything around here,” she told WTOP.

The investigation is ongoing as Newsham said that the elderly man inside the house is cooperating.

WTOP’s Jimmy Alexander contributed to this story.

WTOP's Jimmy Alexander reports one of the four victims in the apparent murder-suicide in Woodbridge, Virginia, was a 2-year-old boy.

