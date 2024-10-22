Ice rink at National Gallery of Art’s Sculpture Garden set to reopen next month

The ice rink is set to reopen on Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. and will be open through the holiday season until March 2. Ice skaters from Team USA will perform on opening day.

Fall weather has been a bit touch-and-go, but D.C.-area skaters will soon be able to lace up their skates at the National Gallery of Art’s Sculpture Garden ice rink next month.

The ice rink is set to reopen on Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. and will be open through the holiday season until March 2. Ice skaters from Team USA will perform on opening day.

The ice rink will be open Sundays through Thursdays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Skate rentals cost $6, and free lockers are available on a first come, first served basis. Two back-to-back, 45-minute sessions cost $12 for adults and children over 13.

Private and group lessons, taught by members of the Washington Elite Skating School, are available for $150 for four 30-minute lessons or $295 for four 45-minute lessons.

More information is available on the National Gallery of Art website.

