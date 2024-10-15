Live Radio
DC woman pleads guilty in fentanyl death of 3-year-old daughter

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

October 15, 2024, 6:59 PM

A D.C. woman has pleaded guilty in the death of her 3-year-old daughter after the young girl accidentally ingested pills containing fentanyl in 2022.

On Tuesday, 28-year-old Sasha McCoy pleaded guilty on the charge of voluntary manslaughter. Her plea calls for an agreed upon 4-to-10-year prison sentence, followed by five years of supervised release.

In October 2022, McCoy found her daughter unresponsive after putting her down for a nap. A small bag containing pills was later found on the bed. Her daughter later died at the hospital “from fentanyl and fluorofentanyl intoxication,” a medical examiner said.

A drug analysis later found one of the pills was half a Xanax, and the others contained fentanyl along with other substances.

Medical examiners concluded that the little girl died from fentanyl and fluorofentanyl intoxication, according to a Justice Department news release.

McCoy was charged with the girl’s death in February 2024, with prosecutors alleging that McCoy allowed her daughter to ingest a lethal dose of fentanyl.

She is due back in court for a sentencing hearing on Jan. 3, 2025.

