Live Radio
Home » Crime News » DC woman charged with…

DC woman charged with murder in 3-year-old daughter’s fentanyl overdose death

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

February 17, 2024, 8:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A D.C. woman has been charged with the murder of her 3-year-old daughter after the child overdosed on fentanyl in October 2022.

Sasha McCoy, 27, was arrested Thursday; she pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree cruelty to children.

Prosecutors allege that McCoy allowed her daughter to ingest a lethal dose of fentanyl on Oct. 18, 2022.

McCoy is currently being held without bond while she awaits her preliminary hearing on March 8.

In 2022, 461 people died of opioid overdoses in the District, according to data from the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up