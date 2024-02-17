DC woman charged with murder in 3-year-old daughter’s fentanyl overdose death

A D.C. woman has been charged with the murder of her 3-year-old daughter after the child overdosed on fentanyl in October 2022.

Sasha McCoy, 27, was arrested Thursday; she pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree cruelty to children.

Prosecutors allege that McCoy allowed her daughter to ingest a lethal dose of fentanyl on Oct. 18, 2022.

McCoy is currently being held without bond while she awaits her preliminary hearing on March 8.

In 2022, 461 people died of opioid overdoses in the District, according to data from the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

