Union representing providers at DC’s Unity Health Care authorizes strike

Poor working conditions at Unity Health Care have prompted the union representing the D.C.-based health care provider to authorize a strike.

According to the Union of American Physicians and Dentists — the union representing health care providers across the country — there have been “deteriorating workplace conditions” at Unity Health Care’s facilities in D.C.

Emily Zucker, a family medicine physician at Unity Health Care, told WTOP in an interview that “at least 30 providers have quit this year alone,” adding that extra pressure is put on doctors who are expected to see 24 patients a day in visits that are scheduled for 20 minutes each.

Zucker described the average patient at Unity as among the most vulnerable populations in the District. They have what she calls “lower health literacy and lots of complicated medical problems. So, a standard 20-minute visit is really not doing them justice for the health care that they need.”

Zucker said changes at the facilities mean new patients who are walk-ins are told to schedule an appointment. In the past, she said, doctors could see new patients whenever, without a scheduled appointment.

“New patients can’t really get in to be seen because there aren’t enough providers left,” Zucker said.

Ideally, she said, doctors and clinicians would be able to spend 30 minutes with each patient.

According to Zucker and a news release from the union, Unity Health Care has not come up with a counterproposal to the calls for increased time per patient visit and improved scheduling.

The next step involves the health care provider’s bargaining committee calling for a work stoppage which would affect any further appointments in Unity’s vast community presence.

A statement from Unity Health Care said the organization has met with union negotiators with hopes of avoiding a strike. The organization is focused on making sure patients receive care if employees go on strike.

Unity Health Care’s statement is below:

“Today, the life expectancy in Ward 3 is 16 years longer than wards 7 and 8 and closing that gap is Unity’s District-wide mission and that is where our focus remains. We continue to make access for our patients a priority and are focused on providing them with every opportunity to receive the care they need. It’s important to note that primary care staffing across the nation continues to be challenged following the pandemic and is not unique to Unity. Our bargaining team has been meeting with the Union regularly. While we continue to negotiate in good faith and are working to find common ground to address the issues that have been raised by the Union, we have made it clear to Union negotiators that we cannot jeopardize patient care. While we hope it doesn’t come to a strike, we are prepared should the situation arise, and we are focused on ensuring our patients have access to the care they need. “

The Unity Health Care website describes its mission as reaching people “wherever they are to provide compassionate, comprehensive, high-quality health care that is accessible to all and advances health equity in Washington, D.C.”

According to the website, Unity serves nearly “90,000 patients through over 405,000 visits at our more than 20 locations.”

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a response WTOP received from Unity Health Care.

