Handmade crafts on sale at the Smithsonian: ‘It’s not your grandmother’s doilies’

The Smithsonian's annual Craft2Wear show is underway at the National Building Museum through Sunday.

Kelly Gillespie from the Smithsonian Women’s Committee gives WTOP News a preview of The Smithsonian Craft2Wear Show 2024 at the National Building Museum. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Holly Ann Mitchell created handmade jewelry out of recycled newspapers. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Holly Ann Mitchell created this bracelet out of the comic section of a recycled newspaper. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Fiber artist Barbara Brecher is making her second appearance at the Craft2Wear show. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Are you thinking of getting way ahead on your holiday gift shopping? The Smithsonian’s annual Craft2Wear show is underway at the National Building Museum through Sunday.

Kelley Gillespie, a member of the Smithsonian Women’s Committee, which organizes two crafts shows a year, said some of wearable art pieces for sale takes weeks or months to make.

“When you walk through, the colors are bright, there’s beautiful wool. You really want to touch everything,” Gillespie said.

She said around 100 artists were invited to take part in the fall show: “This is a really exclusive group of people. These are the top artists in the country.”

One of those artists is Holly Anne Mitchell, of Indianapolis.

“All of my jewelry is made of different sections of the newspaper, comic strips, crossword puzzles, pretty much every section,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell is selling earrings starting at $119 and bracelets at $199.

Gillespie said there are many items for sale at the show for under $100.

The Smithsonian has a second larger crafts show in the spring.

The Smithsonian’s Craft2Wear 2024 show is at the National Building Museum. Show hours are Saturday until 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.