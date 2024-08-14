Live Radio
Police investigating how teenage girl got hurt in Anacostia 

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

August 14, 2024, 4:30 PM

A teenage girl has injuries that are not life-threatening, but police now say that there is no evidence that a shooting had taken place in the Southeast D.C. neighborhood.

Earlier, police said on social media that a shooting investigation was underway on Bangor Street near Morris Road in the Anacostia neighborhood.

Later that afternoon, police told WTOP that while an investigation is ongoing, they “do not have evidence that a shooting occurred at this location.”

When officers arrived on scene, they found the 14-year-old girl “conscious and breathing,” police said. She was taken to the hospital.

Police have not released information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place:

