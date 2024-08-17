Metro police host back-to-school bash at Fort Totten station

From vaping, the cost of school supplies to cellphone policies, the WTOP team is studying up on hot-button topics in education across the D.C. region. Follow on air and online in our series “WTOP Goes Back to School” this August and September.

A colorful back-to-school fair greeted children and their families Saturday at the Fort Totten Metro Station. The station’s parking lot was temporarily turned into a place of fun and games for the annual “Metro Transit Police Department’s Back-to-School Bash.”

“We get people to where they want to go and a lot of people have to get to school, whether they work at school. Custodians. The kids. The parents,” said Metro General Manager Randy Clarke who said the fair is a great way for transit police and all Metro employees to engage with riders, young and old.

There was free food and treats like popcorn and snow cones. A master barber in a mobile barber shop had kids taking turns in the chairs, to get a haircut before the first day of class. Outside the mobile barber shop manicurists were busy tending to little hands.

“I’m telling you my daughter’s been bugging me the whole time to get her nails painted so it’s really enjoyable being out here and seeing them enjoy themselves, said Leonard Hill, whose daughter is a rising 3rd grader, and his son is starting first grade.

Uniformed Transit officers were busy digging into big cardboard containers full of stuffed book bags, containing note pads, pens, pencils, crayons and glue sticks.

Kids lined up for their free school supplies that came in white or navy colored nylon bags.

“The kids, to be able to get free stuff for school — nails, hair shape ups, that’s amazing and will save a parent a dollar,” said Anya Brown visiting the school fair with her two children.

Kids frolicked amid bubble machines and checked out the Transit Police’s bomb detection unit, including remote operated robots. There was also a Metro bus exhibit set up, where kids could climb aboard and get a sense of being on the big bus.

“The Metro trains and Metro buses are the primary form of transportation for children in the District of Columbia … we want to show the community, particularly the kids that we’re here to keep them safe,” said Captain Aaron Donald, commander of the Fort Totten District, Metro Transit Police.

Metro tells kids to be safe, if they see something that doesn’t seem right reach out to an officer or a Metro station attendant. Observe all safety rules on the rail system, staying clear of tracks, stay behind lines and follow instructions of bus operators. One other important tip for kids.

“Don’t leave your cellphones on the train. All these kids have phones on them, kids seem to magically drop their phones,” said Metro GM Clarke.

Summer is fun, but the kids and their parents seem eager for a return to school.

“We’re just waiting for them to go back, for sure, we’ve been enjoying the summertime but it’s time to go back to learning,” said Leonard Hill with a laugh.