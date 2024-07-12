Road closures around Washington Convention Center lifted after NATO summit

Drivers who frequent Downtown D.C. can breathe a sigh of relief Friday, as road closures related to this week's NATO summit are being lifted.

Closures around the White House were lifted Thursday, and closures around the Washington Convention Center, where the summit was held, started to disappear Friday.

The following closures were lifted around 8 a.m. Friday:

New York Ave between 6th and 12th Street, NW

Massachusetts Ave, NW between 6th and 12th Street, NW

7th Street, NW between 1st and 8th Street, NW

10th Street, NW between N Street, NW and New York Ave, NW

According to D.C. police, as of noon Friday, southbound traffic remains closed on 10th Street and New York Avenue NW in the area of the Convention Center. Northbound traffic is blocked off on 10th and I streets NW in the vicinity, as well.

Here’s a map of the closures when they were in full effect:

This year marked the first time in 25 years D.C. had hosted the NATO summit. The closures around the Convention Center caused some businesses in the area to shut down, but the Greater Washington Board of Trade said the event would provide a lift to the region’s overall economy.

For drivers, it wasn’t just the posted road closures that caused headaches during the summit. With so many distinguished international leaders in town, motorcades that disrupt commutes without warning were plentiful.

And those who ride public transportation may have also experienced disruptions. The summit temporarily closed the Federal Triangle and Mt. Vernon Square stations. Both have since reopened. More than 20 Metrobus routes also detoured during the event, but all routes are now back to normal.

