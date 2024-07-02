2 dead, 1 injured in Maryland police chase that ended in fiery DC crash

Two people are dead following a crash along Southeast D.C.'s border with Maryland on Tuesday afternoon and firefighters have extinguished two fiery vehicles, according to authorities.

Two people are dead following a crash along Southeast D.C.’s border with Maryland on July 2, 2024. (Courtesy Ben Rice/7News) Courtesy Ben Rice/7News The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at Southern Avenue and 41st Street Southeast, according to authorities. (Courtesy Ben Rice/7News) Courtesy Ben Rice/7News Firefighters from D.C. and Prince George’s County, Maryland, worked together to put out the vehicle that caught fire, according to the D.C. Fire and EMS (Courtesy Ben Rice/7News) Courtesy Ben Rice/7News ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Listen to WTOP Traffic on the 8s for the latest on road conditions.

Two people are dead and a third is hurt after a police chase Tuesday afternoon crossed through multiple jurisdictions and ended when the vehicle being pursued crashed and went up in flames along Southeast D.C.’s border with Maryland.

Police said officers were pursuing the vehicle because they believed it had been involved in multiple armed robberies throughout the D.C. region, most recently in Prince George’s County.

The crash happened in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue just before 1 p.m. Two people inside the vehicle died at the scene and a third was taken to the hospital in the custody of D.C. police. That person’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The police investigation closed off Southern Avenue between 36th Place and Fort Dupont Street, according to D.C. police.

It all started around 12:15 p.m. when Anne Arundel County officers patrolling in Annapolis spotted a white BMW on Bestgate Road with tags that matched the description of a vehicle used in multiple armed robberies, Anne Arundel County police Chief Amal Awad said during a news conference after the crash.

The vehicle sped away from police on westbound Route 50 and Anne Arundel County officers followed it to Prince George’s County. The police department tapped on neighboring jurisdictions, including the U.S. Park Police aviation unit, for help pursuing the vehicle.

A U.S. Park Police officer saw the BMW traveling in D.C. and pursued it.

“The vehicle was moving at a high rate of speed, it crested a hill, immediately slammed into a tree, and erupted into flames,” said U.S. Park Police Chief Jessica Taylor. “It was set on fire.”

A firearm was also recovered that police believe was tossed out of the suspect vehicle.

When asked about why officers pursued the vehicle, Awad said, “Anytime a vehicle is involved in a felonious criminal act, our officers are authorized to pursue and I fully support our officers in their decisions that they make in these instances.”

Earlier, D.C. Fire and EMS had posted on social media referring to two vehicles on fire at the scene of the crash. At a news conference late Tuesday afternoon, police did not mention a possible second vehicle that caught fire. WTOP has reached out to officials for clarification.

WTOP’s Ana Golden contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.