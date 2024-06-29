Live Radio
Why was Saturday’s Anacostia River Splash postponed?

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

June 29, 2024, 5:52 PM

A splash many people had planned to take in D.C.’s Anacostia River on Saturday is now postponed due to its E. coli levels.

The Anacostia River Splash has been postponed until Saturday, July 13, according to an email sent Saturday from Quinn Molner, Anacostia Riverkeeper’s director of operations.

“We are extremely disappointed to postpone our event but for the safety of all of the splashers, staff, and volunteers, this is the correct call,” Molner said in the email.

She said the move was made “out of an abundance of caution” after “additional water quality samples” were taken on Friday.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

msmall@wtop.com

