Why was Saturday’s Anacostia River Splash postponed?

A splash many people had planned to take in D.C.’s Anacostia River on Saturday is now postponed due to its E. coli levels.

The Anacostia River Splash has been postponed until Saturday, July 13, according to an email sent Saturday from Quinn Molner, Anacostia Riverkeeper’s director of operations.

“We are extremely disappointed to postpone our event but for the safety of all of the splashers, staff, and volunteers, this is the correct call,” Molner said in the email.

She said the move was made “out of an abundance of caution” after “additional water quality samples” were taken on Friday.

Following Wednesday’s weather, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all participants, we took additional water quality samples on Friday. They have come back above E. coli recreational standards. Splash is being postponed until July 13th. pic.twitter.com/Ok8JWGGfkR — Anacostia Riverkeeper (@AnacostiaRrkper) June 29, 2024

