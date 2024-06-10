6 injured, including 3 teenagers, after shooting in Southeast DC

Six people, three of them teenagers, are recovering from injuries after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Sunday night, police said.

Six people, three of them teenagers, are recovering from injuries after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Sunday night, police said.

D.C. police said officers responded to the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, near Boone Elementary School, where two men suffering from gunshot wounds were found conscious and breathing just after 6 p.m.

Both victims, one from Southwest and the other from Temple Hills, Maryland, were transported to by first responders to area hospitals.

Police said four additional victims, a male adult, female teenager and two male teenagers, were later found at hospitals receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

An officer responding to the scene of the shooting was involved in a vehicle crash, suffering non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

D.C. police said officers were searching for a dark-colored Hyundai spotted near the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s tip line at 202-727-9099.

A map of the area where the shooting happened is below.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated, following the release of additional information by D.C. police.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.